CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The search for escaped inmate Brandon Wayne Hogan continues.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies and other law enforcement officers are searching through densely wooded terrain and also clearing unoccupied buildings, hunting camps and other vacant areas.

The Sheriff’s Office says the search will continue until Hogan is back in custody. Area residents are reminded to secure all homes, outbuildings and vehicles, and to stay vigilant. Residents are urged to not make contact with Hogan, but to call in any sightings to the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 865-7201 or 9-1-1.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday morning that Hogan escaped from his work crew while cleaning and cutting the grass at Seaton Cemetery in Leon Junction.

Deputies started searching inside the area instead of the perimeter of the cemetery. After searching near the cemetery, the Sheriff’s Office decided to move the search area – which is still close to Leon Junction.

Hogan could face additional charges of escape. If anyone is assisting him, they too could see serious consequences.