Coryell County (FOX 44) — The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate. Brandon Hogan was on a work crew at Seaton Cemetery in Leon Junction Monday morning when he disappeared.

Hogan is 5’9″, weighs 158 pounds, and is 37 years old. The sheriff’s office says he has removed his black and white jail issued top, but he may still have on his matching pants and a white t-shirt.

Hogan was in the Coryell County jail on several charges, including theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault, and criminal mischief.

Deputies and other law enforcement officers are currently searching the area.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, call the sheriff’s office at 254-865-7201.

This comes just four months after another Coryell County inmate escaped custody.

In May, Gonzalo Lopez broke out of a prison bus that was taking him from Gatesville to Huntsville. The escape happened in Leon County.

Before Lopez was killed during a chase, investigators say he killed five people in a house near where he escaped.