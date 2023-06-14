COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Police Department needs your help to find a missing juvenile.

The family of 15-year-old Kahlan Anne Moreillo says she was last seen in the backyard of their home around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Kahlan is believed to have been picked up by an unidentified man in an unidentified vehicle.

Kahlan Anne Moreillo.

Kahlan was believed to have been communicating with the man through a social media website. The man is believed to be around 30 years of age, and not a local resident.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department)

Detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigation Division have been using all available methods at their disposal to identify the man. If you have any information on Kahlan’s whereabouts or the identity of the man, you can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.