COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove has cut off water in one neighborhood because of a sewage spill.

The city says an inspection was conducted Tuesday morning at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community. An Illicit Discharge of the City’s Stormwater Management Ordinance was noted.

At the time of the inspection, it was noted that an active sewage spill was continuing to discharge into a nearby waterway which is part of the City’s MS4 system. The City shared this information with the community to help provide factual information due to conflicting information in the community.

The City says that due to the previous warnings and past assurances that necessary repairs would be done, along with continued violation, the City’s potable water system was suspended at approximately noon on Tuesday for the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community. During this time, all residents were notified by City staff of the suspension of the City’s potable water system.

An Emergency Cease and Desist Order was prepared and issued to the appropriate property management prior to the disconnection of water services. City staff remained on-site on Tuesday in support of the property’s management – making themselves available to provide information and guidance on how the situation can quickly be resolved.

The City encourages all affected residents to review the order below, and specific questions should be directed to their property management.

Questions or concerns can also be directed to Public Works at (254) 547-0751.