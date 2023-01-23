COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has started development of a countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP).

According to the City of Copperas Cove, an HMP outlines actions to be taken to eliminate or reduce long-term risks to residents and their property from natural hazards. This comes due to local governments claiming to have the responsibility to aid in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of citizens.

The overall goal is to increase Coryell County’s resiliency in response to the hazards it faces by developing an HMP. The plan would identify and outline the types of hazards the County experiences, and how the County would address and mitigate vulnerabilities and risks associated with those hazards.

The City says that having an HMP in place would benefit the County in numerous ways – such as the protection of public safety and prevention of loss of life and injury, reducing harm to existing and future development, minimizing operational downtime and accelerating the recovery of government and businesses after disasters.

The development of this plan requires effort and input from the citizens, cities, and villages of Coryell County – as well as County officials. Citizens can provide vital information by partaking in the “Coryell County Hazard Mitigation Planning Public Opinion Survey”. This short survey is comprised of questions about awareness and concern about natural hazards and their impacts.

Participation in this survey is voluntary, and should be completed by an adult. All individual responses are strictly confidential. The survey is available electronically, and will be distributed in paper form at various venues – including public meetings and county offices. The survey is now open, and will close on February 12.

If you want to take the survey, you can go here. For more information on the HMP, you can visit www.coryellcountyhmp.com.

The public is also encouraged to attend the Copperas Cove Public Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers – located at 508 S. 2nd Street in Copperas Cove.

Citizens can also join the Zoom meeting here. The Meeting ID is: 827 7768 6791. The passcode is: 224066. The one-tap mobile option is +1 346 248 7799 (Houston).