COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove man is in jail after police get a report of shots fired.

The Copperas Cove Police Department says officers responded at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday to 2990 East Business Highway 190. The officers arrived and discovered a damaged window on the front of the building – and also discovered a bullet fragment. Witnesses on scene reported hearing a gunshot.

As a result of an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Clay Mitchell McCumber, of Copperas Cove, and obtained an arrest warrant for Deadly Conduct-Discharge Firearm.

McCumber was taken into custody on Wednesday. A further investigation revealed McCumber’s involvement in a separate incident on October 8 – in which officers responded to 2990 E Business Highway 190 after a report of shots fired. This incident also resulted in property damage.

There were no injuries reported in either incident. McCumber was then charged with a second count of Deadly Conduct-Discharge Firearm.

McCumber was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn on Thursday, and received a total bond of $75,000. The Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident.