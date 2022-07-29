COPPERAS COVE, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The person taken into police custody after shots were fired into a Copperas Cove home has been identified.

Copperas Cove Police have identified the man as Joseph Manuel Negrete. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Price on Friday, and his bonds were set at $25,000 each – for Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Felony and Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm.

Shots were fired into the home on Thursday morning. Police were called to the 600 block of S 23rd Street at 7:51 a.m. on a shots fired call, and discovered the home was hit three times. No one was hurt.

Witnesses told police they saw Negrete enter the house and come back out a short time later – but then fired three shots into the house before he left.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of Negrete, and reported he fled the scene in a white Nissan Titan. Officers immediately broadcast this information to surrounding agencies.

Deputies with Coryell and Lampasas County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in finding Negrete outside of the city limits.

Copperas Cove Police Officers responded to their location, where Negrete was taken into custody – charging him with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Felony and Deadly Conduct-Discharge Firearm.