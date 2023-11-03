COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries.

Police say the man pictured below is a suspect in burglaries at South Park, off of FM-3046. He is believed to be driving a black or dark-colored SUV.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove PD) (Courtesy: Copperas Cove PD)

If you have any information about this individual, you can either contact Detective Snow at 254-518-7843 or submit an anonymous tip to Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or by the website: https://copperascovecrimestoppers.com/

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.