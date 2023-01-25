COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season.
The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
If you know recognize these individuals or have any information about this case, you can contact Detective Reyna at 254-547-8222, Ext. 6888. If you would like report information anonymously, you can call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.