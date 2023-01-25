COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season.

The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department) (Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department) (Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department)

If you know recognize these individuals or have any information about this case, you can contact Detective Reyna at 254-547-8222, Ext. 6888. If you would like report information anonymously, you can call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.