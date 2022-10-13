COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Police Department needs your help to identify suspects involved in multiple burglaries.

The department posted two surveillance videos to its official Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. If you don’t know who the suspects pictured below are, you can help the department by sharing these posts.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove PD)

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove PD)

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove PD)

If you do know the identity of the individuals pictured above, you can contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-547-8222, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 to submit an anonymous tip.