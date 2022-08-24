GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed the arrest of a Hughes Unit correctional officer during an investigation.

The TDCJ said on Tuesday that 33-year-old Mederis Shaw was arrested by investigators with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and booked into the Coryell County Jail on Monday. During a search of Shaw’s vehicle, investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs, and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.



Mederis Shaw (left) and the confiscated items. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

The TDCJ says Shaw has been employed with the agency for 18 months. The Correctional Institutions Division says the agency is committed to “rooting out corruption.”

Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin also said in a statement, “Shaw’s alleged behavior tarnishes the good name of thousands of men and women wearing gray. We will continue to work closely with OIG to see that individuals who engage in contraband smuggling are arrested and prosecuted.”

Upon the completion of the OIG’s investigation, this case will be referred to the Special Prosecution Unit to pursue felony charges. The TDCJ says it will be taking action to terminate Shaw’s employment.