COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and PenFed Credit Union, will be hosting Texas Recycles Day – A Community Recycling and Shred Day Event this Tuesday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PenFed Credit Union, located at 809 S. Main Street. Attendees can bring unwanted papers for complimentary shredding, laptops, cell phones, hard drives, external drives, thumb drives, floppy disks, compacts discs and cardboard.

The event will be held in the back parking lot, with entry access off of S. 2nd Street. This event is in conjunction with Texas Recycles Day, and is free and open to the public.

Questions and concerns can be directed to KCCB Public Relations Specialist & Executive Director Roxanne Flores at rflores@copperascovetx.gov, or by calling (254) 547-4221, Extension #6704.