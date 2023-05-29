CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will perform a traffic switch along FM-116 in Copperas Cove on Tuesday.

TxDOT says this comes as part of a project to construct two overpasses on FM-116, and to reconstruct the FM-116/Highway 9 intersection. A contractor will conduct a traffic switch to change the current configuration in the area.

The contractor will close the current u-turns on the north and south end of the project, and reopen Highway 9 as it runs under FM-116. Temporary traffic signals will control underpass movement. This upcoming shift and configuration will be in place through July, weather permitting.

TxDOT encourages travelers to buckle up, to mind their speed and to eliminate all distractions driving through work zones.