COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you happen to see police cars, ambulances and fire trucks around House Creek Elementary in Copperas Cove, there is no need to be alarmed.

The Copperas Cove Police Department, along with the Copperas Cove Fire Department, will be conducting a training exercise at House Creek Elementary on Thursday and Friday. The Police Department says these kinds of drills are essential for area emergency services to stay prepared and ready to protect the community.

The department is asking the public for its understanding and cooperation during the time of the training exercise.