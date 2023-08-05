Coryell & Milam Counties (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating two separate deadly crashes that both occurred Friday.

The first happened in Milam County, just west of Milano around 3:50 p.m. Troopers say a 2023 GMC Acadia SUV slammed into a 2008 Honda Fit on U.S. Highway 79.

According to the troopers, 38-year-old Sean Daniel Ocasio-Hogue of Kissimmee, Florida was driving the SUV west on the highway. Instead of following a curve, troopers say Ocasio-Hogue drove straight, hitting the Fit, driven by Juan Alfredo Varquez-Quevedo of Bryan.

Varquez-Quevedo and another person died upon impact. No word yet on any other injuries or if any charges will be filed.

The second crash took place on US 84, east of Gatesville just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say 38-year-old Joseph Cleddy-Craig Baize of Gatesville was walking in the eastbound lane of the highway when the crash happened.

Troopers say a 2016 GMC Yukon driven by a 74-year-old man hit Baize because he failed to yield the right of way. Baize died on impact and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham.

Texas DPS reminds pedestrians to follow all laws regarding walking along a roadway. Failing to adhere to the law can greatly increase the probability of being struck by a motor vehicle and being seriously injured or killed.

DPS says this is an ongoing investigation. FOX 44 News will bring you more information on these crashes as it becomes available.