Coryell County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports two people were killed in a single vehicle traffic crash in Coryell County early Monday morning.

A DPS spokesman confirmed the crash occurred on I-14 just inside the Coryell County line from Bell County. A trooper was called to the scene at 1:20 a.m.

Few details were available mid morning Monday, with DPS simply reporting that two people were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.