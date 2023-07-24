GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two of the three suspects in the March 2023 murder of Martin William Davis have been arrested.

Gatesville Police Chief Bradford Hunt says this was done through the combined efforts of the department and Texas Rangers, among others. two of the three suspects involved in the March 2023 murder case of Mr. Martin William Davis have been identified. Both suspects have been charged with murder and subsequently arrested.

The first suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Shawn Michael Smith-Brearey, of Temple. He was issued a warrant for the charge of Murder following his indictment by a Coryell County Grand Jury in June. Smith-Brearey was apprehended without incident at a residence in Temple on Thursday, July 20.

The second suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Trevor Lovell Ford, of Gatesville. While already in custody at the Coryell County Jail on unrelated charges, Ford was served with a Murder charge warrant based an indictment by a Coryell County Grand Jury in June.

Shawn Michael Smith-Brearey. (Courtesy: Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) Trevor Lovell Ford. (Courtesy: Coryell County Sheriff’s Office)

Chief Hunt says the third suspect remains unidentified.

Davis was arriving home from H-E-B last March, and was unloading his groceries from his vehicle when he was shot. Gatesville Police originally responded around 9:36 p.m. on March 26 to a call of a reported shooting victim in the 1600 block of Waco Street. When officers arrived, they found Davis with gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside the front door of his residence. EMS personnel arrived a short time later, and were not able to revive Davis.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Gatesville Police Department at 254-865-2226, or reach out to Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.