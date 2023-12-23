Coryell Co. (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Coryell County. It happened near the intersection of HWY 84 and Knowles Road around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

According to troopers, a Dodge Ram was driving east on 84 at an unsafe speed for wet roads when it hydroplaned and collided with a Honda Civic.

57-year-old Donna Marie Henry was behind the wheel of the Civic. The Gatesville resident died at the scene of the crash. No word if the 29-year-old Robinson man driving the Ram was injured.

At this time, DPS is not saying if any criminal charges will be filed.