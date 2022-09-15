Evant, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to expand U.S. Highway 281 with added travel lanes from Highway 84 at Evant, on the Coryell County line, to State Highway 6 at Hico in Hamilton County.

The widening concepts being explored include widening Highway 281 to a four-lane divided roadway and including bicyclist accommodations.

Part of the plan being studied would include a reliever route around the City of Hamilton. The highway currently goes through town.

New alignment and widening options would require additional right-of-way to accommodate the potential Highway 281 improvements and traffic congestion alleviation. TxDOT noted that Highway 281 carries considerable truck traffic.

The TXDOT project page notes that Highway 281, also known as American Legion Memorial Highway, is a heavily-traveled road listed on both the National Highway System and TxDOT Freight Network.

An in-person public meeting to provide information on the study and potential project has been set for Tuesday, October 18 at the Hamilton Junior High School Cafeteria at 400 South College Street in Hamilton.

A virtual meeting will be available on the TxDOT web page from October 18 through November 2. The project website can be found here.

Relied upon daily by local travelers, trucking industries, and as an alternate to traveling Interstate 35, Highway 281 is the longest continuous three-digit United States Highway route – spanning 1,875 miles from Texas’ Rio Grande Valley northward to the Canada border.