(FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking public help to identify issues and opportunities in and around the proposed Interstate 14 corridor.

TxDOT has created an online public engagement site on their project page for the Interstate 14 System in Texas Implementation Strategy and Plan. This includes an interactive map and a public information survey.

The I-14 system in Texas is projected to be over 1,000 miles long, and will extend along sections of the following highways in the central part of the state:

I-14

I-20

I-45

US 69

US 83

US 87

US 96

US 190

US 385

State Loop 338

State Highway 63

State Highway 158

Farm-to-Market Road 305

Also, a loop encircling the Bryan/College Station area was also authorized. This can be viewed here.

Approximately 25 miles of the system have been designated and signed as I-14 in Texas from I-35 in Belton to Highway 190E in Copperas Cove.

TxDOT says that this new interstate highway system will be a decades-long strategic initiative, and will be developed through a series of upgrades to bring highways up to interstate standards. Once the highway sections have been upgraded to meet standards, TxDOT will request interstate highway designation from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

The online engagement site and survey will be open until Friday, August 11. For more information, and to take the survey, you can go here or scan the QR code below.