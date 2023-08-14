Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identity of the man killed in Saturday’s fiery head-on crash near Copperas Cove as 48-year-old Bernard Christian Uhler II, of Lampasas.

Uhler was the driver of a 2007 BMW passenger car that investigating troopers said was going south on FM-116, south of Copperas Cove, when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2023 Toyota pickup. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said the pickup burst into flames following the collision, but the two occupants were able to get out with only minor injuries.

The crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. Saturday. Uhler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash remained open on Monday.