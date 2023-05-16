Jonesboro, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 32-year-old Waco man was killed in traffic crash Monday afternoon near Jonesboro in Coryell County.

The victim was identified as Gerardo Gonzalez-Rocha of Waco. he was a read seat passenger in a 2016 Ford F-350 that collided with another truck towing a trailer on State Highway 36 about 3.5 miles east of Jonesboro.

DPS troopers reported that the F-350 driven by a 32-year-old Waco man was going west on Highway 36 when it hydroplaned on the wet road surface and crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet truck towing a trailer. The driver of the Ford and the 36-year-old driver of the Chevy who was from Gatesville were both transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Information on their conditions was not available Tuesday morning.

The investigation was listed as still open Tuesday.