COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Water has returned to Copperas Cove’s Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, but a boil water notice is now in effect.

The City said on Thursday that this came as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges to the regulated Municipal Separate Sanitary Storm Sewer (MS4) system. Following these actions, Cedar Grove MHP has established a plan to rectify the issues associated with their private sewer collection system in order to prevent future recurrences of illicit discharges from the system.

While the plan has not yet fully been implemented or completed, the City said as of Thursday afternoon that it has issued a Consent Order in an effort to reestablish water service to Cedar Grove’s residents in advance of the completion of further necessary action.

The City would like to remind residents of Cedar Grove MHP that the park’s administration either has, or will be, issuing a Boil Water Notice until further notice by them as pressure was lost in the water lines.

The City expressed sincere apologies to the residents affected by this situation.

Specific questions may be directed to Public Works at (254) 547-0751. For more information, you can view our previous story here.