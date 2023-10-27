COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A water main break has forced dismissal at Copperas Cove High School.

High School administration and the Copperas Cove Independent School District became aware of a water main leak on Friday morning. The district’s maintenance staff called the City of Copperas Cove, which sent crews out to make necessary repairs. Due to the needed repair, water to the high school campus was shut off.

High School staff will be posting students’ assignments for the day to Schoology, and students are asked to complete these assignments prior to returning to class on Tuesday.

The district says that High School administration conducted a staggered release of students from the campus, starting with students who drive to school at 9:15 a.m. and ending with students who utilize district transportation services with their afternoon bus route numbers. Buses will run at 10 a.m.

Students who walk to school are to be released at 9:30 a.m.

The district says that parents who wish to pick their students from school should arrive no earlier than 9:45 a.m. to pick up 9th– and 11th-grade students outside the CCHS front office off of 25th Street. Parents should pick 10th-& 12th-grade students near the CCHS Cafeteria off of Avenue D.

The district is asking all parents to check their emails, as updates from the Copperas Cove High School front office will be sent out through email, phone call and other mass messaging.

For any questions or concerns, you can contact the Copperas Cove High School front office at 254-547-2534.