Coryell County (FOX 44) — The Gatesville Fire Department posted on social media on July 25 that due to a break in a major transmission line at the Gatesville Regional Water Plant, a Stage 3 Drought Emergency is in effect.

The department says that all customers who receive their water from Gatesville are impacted. Residents are urged to conserve water for the next 24 hours. The City Splash Pad is closed.

The Gatesville Fire Department said on July 26 that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has delivered bottled water to the City of Gatesville. The bottled water is available at the fire station, located at 109 S 23rd Street. If residents do stop by to pick up water, they should not park in front of the apparatus bays. Fire Department personnel will direct residents where to go. It is possible the department may be gone on an alarm, so residents should be patient if no one is readily available.

FOX 44 received several calls about water being out at the Hughes Prison Unit in Gatesville. We reached out to the Texas Department of Corrections, which says it is true.

TDC says water tankers, bottled water, ice, and portable toilets were brought in for inmates. They will remain until the water issue is fixed.

Outdoor watering and washing of vehicles is strictly prohibited, and violators are subject to a fine. Repair parts are on the way from Houston, and the department hopes things will be resolved as soon as possible.