Gatesville, Tx (FOX 44) – Coryell County has commissioned the development of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan, with the first public meeting to gather ideas from citizens set for Wednesday.

National Resources Solutions, L.C. has been tasked with putting the plan together. This would identify and try to mitigate risks associated with fires.

The idea is to work with local fire departments, citizens, the state and the Texas A&M Forest Service to deal with the dangers of these fires. The stated aim of the plan is to ensure the safety of homes, families and natural resources in the county.

It was stated that public input is considered very important in putting the plan together, and a series of meetings have been set up for citizens to share their thoughts and ideas. The first meeting will be held this Wednesday, August 23, at 6 p.m. at the Gatesville City Auditorium at 100 North 8th Street.

Subsequent meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, September 20 and Wednesday October 11 – each at 6 p.m.

