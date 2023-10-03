Coryell County, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old Troy man is being held on a half-million dollar bond, accused of abducting a woman, assaulting her with a rock, sexually assaulting her and leaving her lying in a field.

James Robert Bolton was arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant out of Coryell County in the case, and was booked into the Coryell County Jail.

An arrest affidavit indicated the victim was reported missing September 7, with a vehicle described as being associated with her found by family members at a bridge on FM-107, near FM-1829, in Coryell County. A search of the area was started by deputies and a Texas Park Ranger.

The victim was found in a field off Coryell Creek, near the Pecan Creek Baptist Church. The affidavit stated that when the victim was found, she was in and out of consciousness.

The affidavit stated she had visible injuries and had dirt in her mouth “that looked as if it been shoved into it.” There were also bruises and scratches to her body.

The victim was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, with the affidavit stating that there it was determined she was sexually assaulted. She was found on September 9, and was interviewed some days later.

The affidavit stated that she identified her attacker, saying she was previously in a relationship with him. He became angry when she asked him about other women he had been with. She said that while they were in the relationship, he placed tracking apps on both their phones and used it to find her.

The affidavit stated that she told deputies when he found her, he struck her on the right side of her head with a large rock and knocked her unconscious. She said she remembered him saying he was going to “teach her how to talk to him.” He was upset when the victim asked him if she needed to be tested for a sexually transmitted disease after learning he was with other women.

Investigators working the case obtained an arrest warrant for Bolton on September 21. He was later found by Bell County authorities and was transported to the Coryell County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday.