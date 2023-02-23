Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – A Copperas Cove woman is facing animal cruelty charges after a small dog was found left in a dumpster.

Tiara Lakendra Marie Williams was named in warrants charging cruelty to non-livestock animals and making a false report to a police officer.

An arrest affidavit stated that on February 10 an officer was sent to Coin Laundry USA at 404 North 1st Street on a report that a small black dog was found in a dumpster. The animal control officer said a woman inside the laundromat wanted to talk to an officer, and said she went to throw away some trash. She saw the dog after hearing something rustling around.

However, after looking at surveillance video and talking with the laundromat manager, the officer’s suspicions were aroused regarding just how things had gone.

In the meantime, the animal control officer secured the dog – who began to be referred to as “Blackjack.”

“Blackjack” ( Copperas Cove Animal Control photo)

A woman came to the Police Department on February 16, who said she was attempting to buy a dog from someone on Facebook – and later discovered the dog was taken to animal control. The arrest affidavit stated that a review of the Facebook conversations with the dog’s owner revealed someone the officer recognized as being Tiara Williams. Her Facebook profile identified her, and showed several pictures of what appeared to be the same dog as the one found in the dumpster.

Warrants were obtained, and Williams was arrested. Blackjack was reported to have been adopted into his new forever home!