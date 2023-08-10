CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman has died in a crash involving two vehicles in Coryell County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a crash near the Coryell / Bell County Line at approximately 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred at the corner of Highway 36 and TX-236.

A 2020 Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 65-year-old man from Temple, was traveling northbound on TX-236. A 2022 Ford F-350, driven by a 35-year-old man from Belton, was towing a trailer and traveling westbound on Highway 36.

According to the lead Trooper investigating the crash, the driver of the Dodge failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and collided with the Ford F-350. The passenger of the Dodge Ram, identified as 66-year-old Patricia Fischer Shaw, of Temple, was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham. Next of kin have been notified.