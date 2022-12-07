CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County.

Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Lovelady-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.

According to the investigating Trooper, McCrone was traveling at an unsafe speed and failed to drive in a single lane. The Ford left the roadway, and lost control in the bar ditch. The Ford collided into a fence and overturned.

Lovelady-McCrone was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace 3 James Caldwell. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.