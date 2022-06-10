COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) will be hosting a Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Day event this Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

All interested volunteers are invited to meet in the parking lot of McAlister’s Deli, located at 232 Robert Griffin III Boulevard, Suite #100, for sign-in and area assignments. These assignments will include trash pick-up, graffiti removal, and sidewalk clean-up. Necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants.

Questions and concerns can be directed to Roxanne Flores, Public Relations Specialist & KCCB Executive Director, at rflores@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4221, Ext. 6704.