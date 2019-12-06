Coryell Health hosts open house

GATESVILLE, Texas – Coryell Health Systems in Gatesville gave the community a sneak peak of one of its newest facilities constructed after the explosion last year.

Coryell Memorial Hospital was the center of attention in Central Texas the day of the explosion, and for several days afterward. Patients and staff were fleeing the hospital after a natural gas leak caused a huge explosion.

The hospital hosted an open house today to give tours of the new facility and patient care areas. Hospital administrators called the event a blessing reflecting on the explosion which killed three men in June 2018.

The new facility includes a 25-bed hospital, four operating rooms and a variety of patient care centers.

One operation room includes a robot which aids in surgeries. It is the only one here in Central Texas, and one of a few here in the state.

“I don’t have the adjectives to tell you how resilient this staff is, as they continued to work around this project and bring quality care to our community,” says David Byrom, the hospital’s CEO.

FOX44 caught up with him celebrating the hospital’s success in recovery.

“It’s very exciting. I think its very exciting for our community. I think they’re going to be pleased with what they see. We’re very happy to have them here. Again, it’s the holiday season and we feel like this is a part of the community and kind of a gift back to them,” says Byrom.

This is one phase of the new expansion of the hospital. They expect to complete the entire facility by January 2021.