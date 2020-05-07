Coryell Health offers free COVID tests for stylists and barbers

GATESVILLE, Texas – Coryell Health will be holding free drive-thru COVID-19 tests this Thursday for stylists and barbers as they prepare to return to work on Friday.

Coryell Marketing Director Carly Latham thinks the nature of their job makes testing vital.

“They can’t help but be in close proximity with their clients,” Latham said. “We want to make sure they know going into it that they’re not going to spread [the coronavirus] to them.”

Most testing centers are doing a nasal swab to test for the virus. Coryell is being less invasive – using a spit test for patients who don’t even have to leave their car.

“So the process is really easy. You show up to the clinic, and we have people that are waiting outside to screen you and that will safely do so and also provide the test in your car,” Dr. Adrian Dirk said. “You give those tests to those patients, to those personnel, and then it gets sent off and you’ll get a phone call with the results.”

The typical turnaround for these test results is two or three days. On top of the drive-thru being effective, it is also a huge hit among patients.

“Most people have been loving it, you know?” Latham said. “They like the kind of drive-thru medicine, so it’s been really convenient. But it definitely helps increase the quality of the care.”

The Coryell staff isn’t just helping people get healthy – they are also allowing them to get part of their old life back.

“It just is really heartwarming to be able to help your community members go back to work,” Latham said. “I know it means a lot to me personally, and it means everything to our team.”

The testing will be available Thursday, and will end at 5:00 p.m.