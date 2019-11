GATESVILLE, Texas- Coryell Health Medical Clinic is hosting a drive thru flu shot clinic today.

The clinic is set up at Building 2 of the Medical Center. All people need to is drive up to the door, bring a photo id, their insurance card, and cash or credit in order to cover the shot.

The Medical Center says that the event is geared toward “people who have children, as well as for our elderly population, who often struggle getting in and out of their vehicles”

The Clinic runs till 1 PM today .