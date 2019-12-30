Costa Esmeralda shooting victim named

WACO, Texas – Waco police have identified the man shot outside his apartment building Sunday as 28-year old Eric Williams.

The shooting sprang from an argument between Williams and two other men at the Costa Esmeralda Apartments. Police arrived at the scene at approximately 11:40 a.m. Sunday morning to find Williams lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Williams was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The Costa Esmeralda Apartments are located on the corner of Gurley Lane and 16th Street in Waco.

No arrests have been made but police are looking for two men in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.