Schools districts across the U.S. are drawing up plans for how they will possibly reopen classrooms for the 2020-21 school year, based on recommendations from state and federal officials.

If schools do reopen in the fall, many teachers may not be there. USA Today conducted a poll of teachers, and one in five of those surveyed said they are unlikely to return to their classrooms if they are reopened.

FOX44’s Brian Glenn finds out more about this in the video above.