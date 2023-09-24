(Stacker) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Texas using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Bailey County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 6,968

#29. Tyler County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 20,032

#28. Wilbarger County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 12,887

#27. Delta County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 5,251

#26. Brooks County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,100

#25. Yoakum County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,707

#24. Starr County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 65,568

#23. Live Oak County

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 11,378

#22. Newton County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 12,532

#21. Cass County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 28,692

#20. San Augustine County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,964

#19. Mitchell County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 8,903

#18. Jim Hogg County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 4,864

#17. Crosby County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 5,265

#16. Willacy County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 20,423

#15. Red River County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 11,685

#14. Falls County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 17,074

#13. Castro County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,450

#12. Eastland County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 17,785

#11. Zapata County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,945

#10. Lamb County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,147

#9. Reeves County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: D+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 14,584

#8. Ward County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 11,375

#7. Shelby County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 24,254

#6. La Salle County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 6,956

#5. Floyd County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 5,478

#4. Zavala County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 9,900

#3. Winkler County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,629

#2. Haskell County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A+

– Population: 5,420

#1. Duval County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A+

– Population: 10,001