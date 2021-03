Customers at The Old Jody’s restaurant in Temple got a surprise Friday while they ate lunch.

Country star Tanya Tucker stopped by to join them for the meal.

Tucker has a new album out called, “Live from the Troubadour”.

She won two Grammy’s for her album, “While I’m Livin'” in 2020.

Tucker signed her first recording contract at the age of 13. According to her Twitter account, that happened 49 years ago this week.