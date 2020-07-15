County officals discuss rise in COVID-19 cases

WACO, Texas – The city of Waco and McLennan County held a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon to address recent COVID-19 concerns.

Officials are optimistic that the statewide mask order will help flatten the COVID case numbers over the next several weeks.

They are encouraging everybody to keep their masks on when they are around others who are not members of their own household. Waco Police are visiting businesses that they have received complaints from or about, but so far no citations have been issued. Officers even have masks to give to people who have forgotten theirs.

When asked if Waco is headed towards another shutdown, Mayor Kyle Deaver said he doesn’t see that happening at the moment.

Officials also addressed the current issue at the McLennan County Juvenile Center in Mart, where twenty-nine youth and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

An area like that, that’s very densely populated and confined, the chance of the virus spreading is very high. The difficulty in controlling it is a pretty high difficulty as well,” says McLennan County Jude Scott Felton.

Everyone inside the facility ahs their temperature checked, they are spread out as much as possible, and visitors have been limited to prevent the virus from spread further.

