Couple arrested after stolen lottery tickets cashed

A common law couple has been arrested and are facing multiple charges, accused of cashing in 32 stolen lottery tickets.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said his officers arrested Channon Nicole Adams and Temple police picked up her common law husband Julian Darnell Quezare following the investigation into the theft of a roll of tickets.

Both are facing burglary of a building charges after it was learned that a secure, locked area of the Circle K Convenience store at Crest Drive and I-35 was entered.

The store was open at the time April 10, but Chief Truehitt said because the area was locked, it counts as burglary.

He said the tickets were then cashed in at various locations around the area.

Because some of the tickets were larger winners than others, each face both misdemeanor and separate felony charges claiming a lottery prize by fraud.

Truehitt noted that Adams was a former convenience store employee who knew how the lottery system worked and where the tickets were kept secure.

She remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday while Quezare was being held in the Bell County Jail awaiting transfer.

Truehitt also noted that pictures are taken of all lottery transactions.

Lottery transactions are also tracked by serial numbers on the tickets and those serial numbers are matched with the pictures taken so it can be tracked regarding what person cashes in each individual ticket.