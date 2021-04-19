Couple from Hewitt asking for donations to make hurricane relief kits

HEWITT, Texas – Brian and Bianca Church have been personally affected by hurricane disasters and know the need for supplies during those difficult times.

“I was stationed in New Orleans during Katrina, and she was in Houston during Ike. So we both know what it’s like to go through it. So for us, it’s a soft spot in our hearts,” rian says.

Brian and Bianca help out communities affected by natural disasters by making hurricane kits.

“We get a lot of people who just come and volunteer their time day and night. We can come open the office whenever and meet people here whenever they have time to help us work,” Bianca says.

They say they can’t do all this without the help of others. They need donations like travel-size toiletries, PPP equipment, individually-wrapped non-perishable foods, bug spray, plastic bags, and tarps.

“It’s not just us. You’ll be surprised how many people pulling in with trailers full of stuff, and they just sit there, help pass it out. They’ll spend the whole day there passing stuff out, and the line never stops,” says Brian.

Bianca and other volunteers make the kits, while Brian travels to the affected areas to hand them out.

“I got everything from ‘Thank you,’ to ‘I can’t believe you came this far,’ asking from the town we’re from, people are just really grateful,” says Brian.

Bianca says they are not surprised to see the Central Texas community come out and help those in need.

“Everyone was going out to all the dollar stores and buying out all the toiletries, the travel-size toiletries, and we emptied the stores, and you couldn’t find them anywhere,” says Bianca.

If you’re able to make a donation, you can drop off items at the Briar Construction Office. The address is 1053 Industrial Boulevard, Hewitt, TX 76643.