A Copperas Cove couple has been arrested on multiple charges of manufacture or delivery of various controlled substances following the serving of search warrants at a Copperas Cove home Tuesday.

At about 5:15 a.m., the Coryell Narcotics team, Bell County Organized Crime Unit and Copperas Cove Police executed a knock and announce search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Dryden Avenue.

An arrest affidavit stated the Coryell County SWAT team knocked on the door and announced their presence multiple times, saying they were there to serve the warrants – but when there was no response, they breeched the front door and entered.

Once inside, they discovered the couple had been inside and not responding.

As they entered, they detained 37-year-old Ethan Starr Cricq and his wife – identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Alicia Cricq – and began a search of the house.

Jennifer St. Cricq

The complaint filed indicated they found 13 clear Ziploc baggies containing methamphetamine and other bags used for packaging – one of which contained meth residue.

Also found were baggies containing psilocybin mushrooms, pills identified as Clonazepan, and other pills identified as Alprazolam.

Items were found in the laundry room, primary room and arts and crafts room of the home.

Earlier in the investigation, affidavits stated that through the use of confidential informants on December 16th, 18th and 19th – purchases of marijuana and methamphetamine were made at this location as investigators watched and listened to audio and video feeds of the activities.

The two were later taken to the Coryell County Jail, with Ethan Cricq charged with multiple counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1, and multiple counts of delivery of marijuana – with his bond set at a total of $95,000.

Ethan St. Criq

Jennifer Cricq was held on one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and two counts of delivery of marijuana – with her bond set at a total of $60,000.