A Copperas Cove high School student was arrested Wednesday following a disturbance in which a staff member was assaulted.

Copperas Cove Police spokesperson Krystal Baker said about 10:15 a.m., school resource officers were notified of the disturbance.

A staff member was injured during the incident with investigators identifying Jacob Dale Tanner as a suspect.

He was arrested on a charge of assault of a public servant.