Cove home heavily damaged in Friday morning fire

A Copperas Cove home was heavily damaged by fire early Friday morning, with smoke detectors credited with waking the family to get out safely.

Assistant Chief Gary D. Young said the alarm came at 4:16 a.m. with a report of smoke in the home in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.

The call also reported noise being heard in the heating and air conditioning closet.

Units arrived to find flames visible inside the single-family home.

The main living area of the home suffered heavy damage, with smoke damage through out the rest of the residence.

The initial investigation indicated the fire started in the heating and air conditioning closet.

All of the family members are ok and are reported staying with relatives.