Cove ISD preparing for safe return to classes

Copperas Cove ISD officials say that as parents select their preferred learning options for students, that they believe more than half will have their children returning to school campuses when classes resume August 18.

The district reports the Texas Education Agency stepped up with personal protection equipment to ensure the safety of students and staff by supplying disposable masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, thermometers and more to districts across the state.

Copperas Cove ISD Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Rick Kirkpatrick said the equipment is instrumental in the district’s defense against COVID-19.

“We received disposable masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer in our first allotment and will receive thermometers and face shields in a second allotment to arrive prior to the start of school,” Kirkpatrick said. “Not only did this save our district significant financial resources, but there is also a comfort level knowing that these items have been vetted by the state.”

Kirkpatrick said that the school district has also invested in 76 hydrogen peroxide misting systems that kill viruses and bacteria. These were used throughout the summer in the CCISD Athletic Annex and on classrooms used by students and staff during summer school and on school buses that transported the students.

students, and the district’s annual Ranger Reading Camp. Hand sanitizing stations were already available to students, staff and visitors in each CCISD building prior to COVID-19.

The district purchased and installed the stations as a safety precaution during the worldwide Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the stations have remained in place as a safety measure.

The district has also installed water bottle filling stations on each campus to eliminate the use of drinking fountains.

CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns said Copperas Cove ISD remains focused on keeping students and staff safe and healthy.

We have implemented increased signage around campuses promoting disease mitigation strategies, increased cleaning and sanitation practices, as well as frequent reminders of hand washing and social distancing,” Burns said. “In accordance with an executive order, face coverings will be required for staff and students when on campus. Copperas Cove ISD will follow applicable guidelines and protocols from the state when students return to school on Aug. 18.”

All staff members returned to campuses on Monday and are receiving COVID-19 prevention training prior to the first day of school.