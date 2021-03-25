Cove man accused of molesting child during winter storm

Copperas Cove police report arresting a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl in a home where her family had gone during the winter storm while their power was out.

The victim made the outcry the morning of February 16, telling police a man in the house where her family had gone hand fondled her intimately and asked intimate questions.

Police began an investigation and the victim gave a forensic interview, with a warrant being obtained and an arrest made Wednesday of 37-year-old Jeremy Edwards.

The arrest affidavit stated that when she told him to stop he said ” I’ll try” before asking her the intimate questions.

the Copperas Cove Police Bulletin stated Edwards was arrested on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.