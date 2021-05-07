Cove man accused of sexual activity with underage girl he worked with

Bond has been set at $750,000 for a 37-year-old Copperas Cove man charged with having sex with a 16-year-old girl with whom he worked.

Monty Durell Bryant was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday evening after officers completed their investigation and obtained arrest warrants on three separate counts of sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation began back on October 3, 2020 when officers were first called to the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway and were told by a reporting person that the victim had been sexually involved with an older man at their place of employment.

Miramontez said that during the investigation they determined that a suspect had sexual contact with the victim on three occasions over the course of several months.

Officers obtained the warrant and made the arrest without incident at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday.