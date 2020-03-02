Cove man arrested in Woodway child indecency case

A Copperas Cove man has been arrested, accused of indecency with an eight-year-old child in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred in Woodway this past Halloween.

Antwain Latrel Logan was arrested at a home on Sherry Lane and booked into the Coryell County Jail, with bond set at $50,000.

Woodway police say the investigation began when they responded to a disturbance January 13 at an apartment complex on Western Oaks Drive in Woodway.

During that response they were told that an argument had broken out when the mother of the female victim learned of the alleged incident that had occurred back in October.

Police say the victim told of going to sleep on a couch still wearing a Halloween costume, only to wake up with Logan on top of her and moving in a sexual manner.

She told authorities she was able to get free.

The child was taken to the Advocacy Center for a forensic interview with information obtained being used to get the arrest warrant for Logan.