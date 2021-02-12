Cove man arrested on multiple counts of possession of child pornography

A 40-year-old Copperas Cove man has been booked into the Coryell County Jail on a total of six counts of possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Ralf Dean was booked into the jail Thursday with his bond set at $65,000.

The arrest affidavits filed in support of the warrant for Dean stated that the several videos of sexual activity with children were found after a search of Dean’s g-mail account.

The affidavit stated that the investigation began with a cybertip that came through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that noted that a suspect had transmitted five apparent files of child pornography and received four apparent files within social media site Tumblr in October 2019.

The affidavit described a lengthy process by which the movement of the files was traced by cyber forensic work through five different IP addresses that including getting search warrants for an internet provider, then of an address that it lead to in Copperas Cove.

It was then that the search warrant was obtained for the Google account of the suspect.

The affidavit illustrated the care and detail taken to trace the material leading to the arrest of Dean.