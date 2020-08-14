Cove man beaten with metal baseball bat

Copperas Cove Police report making an arrest of a local man in connection with an August 4 assault during which the victim was attacked with a metal baseball bat.

Copperas Cove Police Captain Jeremy Alber said the attack took place in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 501 north 1st Street.

The victim reported a man later identified as Darrell Ray Miller entered the parking lot, holding the metal bat as he confronted the victim, the struck him several times with the bat.

The victim avoided head injuries by raising his arms.

His assailant then got into a car and drove to a residence in Copperas Cove.

The victim was able to supply police with the license number of the car.

Officers tracked the man down and conducted an interview during which he gave a statement about the incident.

Officers obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an officer on patrol Thursday spotted him and took him into custody.

Miller was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Price who set bond at $25,000.